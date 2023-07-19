Missouri hospital sues state over trauma center designation

Kirksville, Mo.-based Northeast Regional Medical Center is suing the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services after the department stripped the hospital of its level three trauma center designation, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported July 19.

In December 2022, the department denied the hospital's renewal request, citing five deficiencies. The hospital is saying that none of the "perceived deficiencies" mentioned by the state involve "adverse patient outcomes."

The 54-bed hospital also said that it is the only trauma center in northeast Missouri and losing the designation would cause harm to patients in the area.

The state accused the hospital of having "insufficient trauma surgeon" coverage on multiple occasions. A hearing has yet to be scheduled.