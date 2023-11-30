Man allegedly assaults hospital staff before stealing ambulance

Police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly assaulted Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Hospital staff, EMS and a civilian before stealing an ambulance, eventually crashing it, Boston25 News reported Nov. 29.

At 5:37 p.m. on Nov. 29, Harrison Barjolo allegedly tried to gain access to the emergency room and began attacking hospital staff and a civilian. An ambulance pulled up to the hospital to complete a patient transfer during the assault. Officials said the EMS intervened and removed the suspect from the victims. They were then allegedly assaulted by Mr. Barjolo before he entered the ambulance and drove it away.

Police engaged in a vehicle chase. Mr. Barjolo reportedly drove erratically and struck several vehicles during the chase. Police stopped to help the crash victims, and no injuries were reported.

Mr. Barjolo eventually drove back to the hospital, striking a pole in front of the building, officials said. He allegedly ran into the emergency room, where he was arrested shortly after, Masslive reported.

A hospital spokesperson told Becker's that "the situation remains stable and the individual is in the custody of the Gardner Police Department."

Mr. Barjolo is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, assault and battery on an elder, assault and battery on ambulance personnel, and simple assault and battery, as well as other motor vehicle charges.

"Every care provider, without exception, must return home safely to their families at the end of the day," Rozanna Penney, CEO Heywood Healthcare, said in a statement to Becker's. "Healthcare staffing shortages will not improve until stronger safety measures are in place. Assault on healthcare workers is a national crisis requiring timely action."