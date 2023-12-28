Judge blocks Idaho ban on gender-affirming care

A federal judge has temporarily blocked an Idaho law banning gender-affirming care for minors, The New York Times reported Dec. 27.

The law, set to take effect Jan. 1, would prohibit people 18 and under with gender dysphoria from receiving gender transition surgeries, puberty blockers or hormone therapy. Healthcare providers who offer such care could be convicted of a felony and face up to 10 years in prison under the law.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law in April, saying it "seeks to protect children with gender dysphoria from medical and surgical interventions that can cause permanent damage to their bodies before they are mature enough to make such serious health decisions."

However, the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations filed a lawsuit in May to block the ban on behalf of two Idaho families, claiming it is unconstitutional and would have detrimental effects to transgender children's mental health.

District Court Judge Lynn Winmill issued a preliminary injunction Dec. 26, saying the ban violates the Fourteenth Amendment.

The decision came the same day another federal judge declined to pause litigation against Alabama's gender-affirming care ban for minors. Judge Liles Burke denied the Justice Department's request for a stay until appellate courts can determine whether they'll accept related petitions regarding other state bans on gender-affirming care, according to CBS News.







