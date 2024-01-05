'Is this how you would like your mother treated?': Former US rep's family accuses Baylor hospital of negligence

The family of Eddie Bernice Johnson, a former U.S. representative from the Dallas area, has alleged that medical negligence at Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation led to her death. They plan to file a lawsuit, KERA reported Jan. 4.

Ms. Johnson died Dec. 31 at age 89, just over three months after the incident in question. She received surgery to place hardware in her lower spine in September and was referred to the Fort Worth, Texas-based rehabilitation hospital by her surgeon, Andrew Park, MD.

On Sept. 21, Kirk Johnson, the former congresswoman's son, was supposed to attend a meeting at the hospital with his mother's caseworker. He left early after receiving a call from Ms. Johnson, saying that she could not reach nurses for help from her hospital bed.

When Mr. Johnson arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes later, he said he found his mother in pain and lying in her own urine and feces. Nurses had not been responding to the call button and could not be found on the floor, he alleged. Another employee he located went to find the nurses, and said they were in training and would be back shortly.

Mr. Johnson said he was directed to the administration office and followed to his mother's room by the hospital's CEO, David Smith, after asking for the person in charge. Nurses were already cleaning her up when they arrived.

Three days later, Ms. Smith began having "copious purulent drainage" from a lower back incision, which required surgical debridement twice and required the hardware in her back to be replaced, according to the surgeon's notes shared in a news release and with reporters. She was transferred to a skilled nursing facility in October and was released home on antibiotics Dec. 18.

Les Weisbrod, the family's attorney, said that wound cultures from the rehabilitation hospital and Dallas-based Medical City Heart and Spine showed organisms related to feces.

"The name Baylor indicates a certain level of professionalism and the nursing staff and management fall far below a standard of medical care, especially in this situation," Mr. Johnson said in a statement. "I asked Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation CEO Mr. Smith 'Is this how you would like your mother treated? Is this customary treatment for anyone's mother?'"

Mr. Weisbrod sent a pre-lawsuit notice to Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation on Jan. 4, noting his intent to file a healthcare liability claim. Per Texas law, the hospital has 60 days to try to resolve the claim before a lawsuit can be filed.

"Congresswoman Johnson was a longtime friend and champion in the communities we serve — she is an inspiration to all," Baylor Scott & White Health said in a press statement. "We are committed to working directly with the Congresswoman's family members and their counsel. Out of respect for patient privacy, we must limit our comments."

The health system has not returned Becker's request for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.