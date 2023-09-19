Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases

From a California system agreeing to pay $5 million to settle allegations it submitted false claims to Medi-Cal, to Minnesota charging 18 people in an alleged Medicaid scheme, here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's reported since Aug. 31:

1. A former Missouri physician was sentenced to 22 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to using his father's name to bill Medicare and Medicaid after his own privileges were revoked.

2. Four people pleaded guilty for their roles in a scheme to defraud insurers by billing for fake COVID-19 tests.

3. A Louisiana lab owner was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay over $5 million in restitution for his role in a $42 million healthcare fraud scheme.

4. Two acupuncturists, two physical therapists and an insurance company employee were indicted in connection with a $20 million healthcare fraud scheme at medical offices in three New York City boroughs.

5. A former Frederick, Md.-based oncology and hematology practice will pay $850,949 to settle allegations it improperly billed Medicare.

6. A Colorado psychiatry practice agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle allegations that it knowingly double billed time to receive increased Medicare and Medicaid payments.

7. A federal jury convicted a Chicago physician for his role in a $9.5 million healthcare fraud scheme.

8. Lompoc (Calif.) Valley Medical Center agreed to pay $5 million to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the ACA.

9. Minnesota charged 18 people in connection with an alleged scheme to bill the state's Medicaid program for services not provided.

10. Florida-based medical supplier Lincare Holdings agreed to pay $29 million to resolve allegations it fraudulently overbilled Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans for oxygen equipment.