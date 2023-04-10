Former Theranos COO loses appeal to delay prison

A federal appeals court rejected former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's request to delay prison time until a decision on his appeal is made, NBC affiliate KNTV reported April 7.

Mr. Balwani, the ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was convicted of 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy in July 2022. In December, a federal judge sentenced him to nearly 13 years in prison.

He was slated to start his prison term March 16, but an emergency motion filed by his lawyers to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit delayed this date.

The appeals court rejected Mr. Balwani's bid to remain free, saying his legal team did not provide substantial evidence to suggest his appeal could result in his conviction being overturned.

Ms. Holmes is set to begin her prison sentence April 27, though her legal team has also filed a motion to delay her reporting date.