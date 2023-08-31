Former CEO sues New Jersey hospital over 'amateurish' firing

The former president and CEO of a New Jersey hospital has filed a lawsuit accusing his former employer of refusing to fully comply with its contractual obligations in the wake of his "malicious and unlawful" termination, according to court documents reviewed by Becker's.

Richard Freeman filed the lawsuit Aug. 29 in New Jersey federal court.

The lawsuit alleges that Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton (N.J.) abruptly terminated Mr. Freeman — purportedly for cause — for allegedly intentionally violating the hospital's sexual harassment policy.

The hospital claimed Mr. Freeman failed to intervene and stop a living art body painting exhibition that was on display at the hospital foundation's fundraising event in early June, the lawsuit states.

Mr. Freeman contends he was not involved in planning the event or authorizing the exhibition and that dozens of individuals affiliated with the hospital, the hospital foundation or West Orange N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health were responsible for planning and authorizing the event and the exhibition in the months leading up to it.

"The hospital ignored those critical facts, as well as the absence of any complaints during the event, and absurdly deemed [Mr. Freeman's] failure to intervene an intentional violation of its sexual harassment policy," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit added that "it was, without question, a transparent and amateurish attempt to fabricate a justification to avoid having to pay the substantial compensation and benefits required under … the employment agreement for the termination of [Mr. Freeman's] employment without cause, and to expedite senior leadership's goal of eliminating CEO positions throughout the network hospitals within RWJBarnabas Health."

The hospital shared the following statement with Becker's: "As this case is in active litigation, the hospital is unable to provide comment."

Mr. Freeman seeks compensatory damages. He claims his termination was without cause and that his employment agreement would require the hospital to pay him six months of regular compensation and benefits and 12 months of base salary and benefits.