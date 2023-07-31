Florida physician convicted of 14 counts of drug trafficking

A Florida physician was found guilty of 14 counts of unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and 5 counts of obstructing justice.

The DEA became aware of Scott Hollington, MD, after the local sheriff's office alerted them that Dr. Hollington was allegedly exchanging narcotic prescriptions for sexual favors, according to a July 27 Department of Justice news release. Undercover agents visited the physician's office between February and July 2022 and obtained 17 prescriptions for schedule II, III and IV controlled substances over the course of five visits.

At trial, evidence showed that Dr. Hollington asked agents about their drug preferences, offered prescriptions without proper medical justification and without proper physical exams or vital checks. He was also shown to have altered medical notes following his indictment, leading to the obstruction charges. Testimonies from three female victims revealed Dr. Hollington exchanged, coerced or solicited sexual favors for prescriptions, according to the release.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each drug trafficking offense and up to 10 years for the obstruction charges.