Family, California reach $24M settlement after man's death

The family of Edward Bronstein reached a $24 million settlement with the state of California, the California Highway Patrol and other parties, CNN reported May 11.

A nurse and seven California Highway Patrol officers were charged with involuntary manslaughter after the death of a Mr. Bronstein, who was court ordered to have a blood draw in 2020. Mr. Bronstein, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, initially refused the blood draw. A judge issued a warrant for the blood to be taken by a nurse and when Mr. Bronstein still resisted, he was restrained on the ground. He reportedly screamed that he could not breathe and was willing to do the blood draw but was not released. Several minutes later, Mr. Bronstein was found dead.

This settlement resolves a wrongful death civil case brought by the family of Mr. Bronstein.

The officers were charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault under the color of authority. Arbi Baghalian, RN, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to Mr. Bronstein's death. The criminal case is ongoing.