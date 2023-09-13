Denver Health sued by sons after father's jail death

Denver Health and individual defendants are being sued over alleged lack of care to an incarcerated man who later died in his cell, according to a Sept. 13 Denver Post report.

Leroy Taylor, who was nearing the end of a jail period of 90 days for probation violation, was found to have died from cardiovascular disease, according to an autopsy. Mr. Taylor had complained in the days leading up to his death of not getting the medical help he needed, according to the lawsuit brought by his sons.

A nurse told a jail sergeant around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2022, that "there was nothing wrong with him" before Mr. Taylor fell from his bunk about an hour later and died, the wrongful death lawsuit alleges.

"Mr. Taylor's short stay in jail turned into an agonizing, prolonged and unconstitutional death sentence resulting from the deliberate indifference of individual defendants and Denver Health," the lawsuit claims.

Denver Health said it disagrees with the lawsuit's claims.

"We are sorry for the family's loss," said Jacque Montgomery, chief communications officer for Denver Health. "According to the coroner's report, Mr. Taylor died of natural causes. We dispute the allegations made and look forward to the opportunity to address them in court."