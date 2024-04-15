Cardiologist pleads guilty to $1.9M fraud

A New Jersey cardiologist and practice owner pleaded guilty to a $1.9 million healthcare fraud scheme.

Fazal Panezai, MD, 76, owned and operated Matawan-Aberdeen Heart & Medical Center. He submitted false claims to at least six health insurance benefit programs for office visits that never occurred or did not take place for the length of time he claimed, according to an April 12 Justice Department news release. For example, he submitted approximately 27.9 hours worth of office visits on May 27, 2002, and admitted to billing claims for office visits when patients only picked up prescriptions from the front desk and never met with him.

Dr. Panezai's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20. He could face up to 10 years or prison and either a $250,000 fine or twice the gain or loss from the offense.