5 latest hospital lawsuits

From a judge dismissing a vaccination mandate lawsuit against a Louisiana hospital to a lawsuit alleging a hospital ransomware attack resulted in a death, here are the latest hospital lawsuits making headlines.

1. Judge dismisses vaccination mandate lawsuit against Louisiana hospital

A judge on Sept. 23 dismissed a lawsuit brought by employees of Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General Medical Center seeking to halt the hospital's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

2. Cyberattack on Alabama hospital linked to 1st alleged ransomware death

A lawsuit is alleging that a 2019 ransomware attack on Mobile, Ala.-based Springhill Medical Center resulted in a baby's death, according to a Sept. 30 report by The Wall Street Journal.

3. Federal court upholds St. Elizabeth Healthcare's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A federal judge denied a request by workers at Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare to prohibit enforcement of the system's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

4. UC San Diego Health sued over data breach affecting 500,000 patients

A former patient sued UC San Diego Health claiming the health system took too long to notify patients of a data breach and that it had inadequate cybersecurity measures in place after hackers accessed employee email accounts for four months.

5. Workers drop vaccine mandate lawsuit against Henry Ford

About 50 employees dropped a lawsuit against Henry Ford Health System that alleged the Detroit-based organization's COVID-19 vaccination mandate is unconstitutional.











