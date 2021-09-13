Workers drop vaccine mandate lawsuit against Henry Ford

About 50 employees have dropped a lawsuit against Henry Ford Health System that alleged the Detroit-based organization's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is unconstitutional, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The employees filed the lawsuit in Detroit federal court Sept. 6 saying Henry Ford's requirement that they receive shots as a condition of employment "is both unconstitutional and has caused money damages to plaintiffs."

Plaintiffs, represented by VonAllmen & Associates and Renz Law, also claimed the mandate subjects them to "a significant likelihood of bodily harm" and forces them to "choose between exposing themselves to potential harm or death or abandon their careers in healthcare."

But the lawsuit was abruptly withdrawn Sept. 10, according to the Free Press. The withdrawal came the same day as a motion hearing was scheduled on the matter and one day after President Joe Biden announced a requirement for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Henry Ford declined to comment on pending litigation when the lawsuit was filed, other than reiterating its support for vaccines. Regarding the lawsuit's dismissal, the system deferred to the attorney representing its employees for comment.

The workers' attorney, Kyle VonAllmen, did not respond to messages from the Free Press requesting comment.

Henry Ford, which employs more than 33,000 people, announced June 29 that it will require workers to be vaccinated as a condition of employment. The requirement takes effect Sept. 10 and applies to team members, students, volunteers and contractors. Employees who are not compliant will be suspended and given until Oct. 1 to comply.