5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a health insurance company accused of illegally deflating reimbursement to a Florida physician pleading guilty to submitting $20 million in fraudulent claims, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. BCBS insurers reach tentative $2.7B deal over antitrust case

Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers tentatively reached a settlement in an antitrust lawsuit that accuses the companies of conspiring to divide markets and avoid directly competing with each other.

2. Pennsylvania physician pays $1.2M to settle billing fraud allegations

A physician in Berwyn, Pa., agreed to pay $1.26 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations.

3. UnitedHealth accused of illegally deflating reimbursements

Two hospital-based physician groups filed a lawsuit accusing UnitedHealth Group of improperly cutting reimbursements to out-of-network providers.

4. Florida physician pleads guilty to submitting $20M in fraudulent claims

A physician in Florida pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

5. New York hits J&J with lawsuit over opioid marketing

New York 's department of financial services sued Johnson & Johnson Sept. 17, accusing the drugmaker of misrepresenting opioids in its marketing.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Chicago hospital defeats allegations of 'ghost payroll' scheme

West Virginia hospital settles whistleblower suit for $50M

Patient sues UPMC after suffering third-degree burns in operating room

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.