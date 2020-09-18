5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a patient suing a St. Louis-based health system over an employee email hack to a federal judge dismissing a false claims suit against a Chicago hospital, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Chicago hospital defeats allegations of 'ghost payroll' scheme

An Illinois federal court dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging University of Chicago Medical Center, Medical Business Office and Trustmark Recovery Services violated the False Claims Act.

2. Patient sues BJC HealthCare over employee email hack

A former patient of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare filed a class-action lawsuit against the health system over a cybersecurity incident.

3. Nashville healthcare company failed to accommodate nurse's religious beliefs, EEOC says

Wellpath, the nation's largest for-profit healthcare provider for correctional facilities, violated federal law by refusing to accommodate a nurse's religious beliefs, according to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit filed Sept 14.

4. Scripps Research Institute settles allegations of improper NIH charges for $10M

The Scripps Research Institute in San Diego agreed to pay the federal government $10 million to settle allegations that it improperly used National Institutes of Health grant funds.

5. Taxing drugmakers, distributors for opioid treatment programs upheld by US appeals court

The U.S. Appeals Court for the Southern District of New York on Sept. 14 upheld a New York law taxing drugmakers and distributors to help address the opioid epidemic.

