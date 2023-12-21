10 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From Community Health Network agreeing to a $345 million settlement to resolve allegations dating to 2008, to Seattle Children's Hospital suing the Texas attorney general, here are 10 hospital lawsuits, settlements and legal developments Becker's has reported since Dec. 14.

1. Salem (Ohio) Community Hospital is facing a lawsuit due to a breach at medical transcription service Perry Johnson & Associates that led some of the hospital's patient data to be compromised.

2. Seattle Children's Hospital filed a lawsuit against the Texas Office of the Attorney General after the agency requested documents related to gender transition policies and related care provided to Texas children.

3. Alexander Rovt, PhD, chair of the board of trustees of One Brooklyn Health, a financially struggling health system that runs three private hospitals in New York City, faces a lawsuit over a September board vote to oust the organization's CEO.

4. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital's liquidation trustee Jeremy Rosenthal filed a lawsuit against three executives of Halsen Healthcare, the company that formerly owned the hospital, accusing them of draining its funds for personal use, improper payments, negligent operations and more.

5. Scripps Clinical Medical Group in San Diego agreed to pay nearly $6.9 million to settle discrimination allegations over a mandatory retirement age for physicians.

6. Indianapolis-based Community Health Network agreed to a $345 million settlement to resolve allegations that, as far back as 2008, it violated the False Claims Act and Stark law.

7. Warwick, R.I.-based Kent Hospital, an affiliate of Care New England Health System, agreed to a $35,000 settlement under the Americans with Disabilities Act following a patient complaint.

8. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against Dallas-based Steward Health Care System and its subsidiaries, alleging violations of the physician self-referral law and submission of false claims to Medicare.

9. A judge told St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital it would not decide on a retrial for its lawsuit case that was brought to light in a Netflix documentary until after the holidays.

10. North Carolina's attorney general is suing HCA Healthcare, alleging the for-profit hospital operator has cut emergency and cancer care at Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health System and lapsed on its 2019 purchase agreement in doing so.