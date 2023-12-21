Ohio hospital faces lawsuit for vendor breach

Salem (Ohio) Community Hospital is facing a lawsuit due to a breach at medical transcription service Perry Johnson & Associates which led some of the hospital's patient data to be compromised, NBC-affiliate WFMJ reported Dec. 21.

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 20, states 9 million people were impacted by the breach on PJA. The plaintiffs are asking for injunctive relief, damages and restitution, along with associated costs and attorney's fees.

This comes after an unauthorized party accessed PJA's systems causing some of Salem Community's data to be breached. The information that may have been compromised includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, medical record numbers, hospital account numbers and date(s) of service.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Mercy Medical Center was another healthcare organization impacted by the breach on PJA.