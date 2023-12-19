Rhode Island hospital resolves patient complaint in $35K settlement

Warwick, R.I.-based Kent Hospital, an affiliate of Care New England Health System, has agreed to a $35,000 settlement under the Americans with Disabilities Act following a patient complaint.

The patient, who is deaf and uses American Sign Language as her primary mode of communication, was hospitalized at Kent Hospital in December 2021. During that time, the patient alleged that although she and her family complained multiple times, the hospital waited until the seventh day of her hospitalization to provide effective communication, according to a Dec. 19 release from the Justice Department.

The hospital's alleged delay of providing the patient with effective communication, like an interpreter, resulted in increased anxiety and confusion relating to the patient's medical diagnosis and treatment, the release said.

Following the complaints, new ADA policies and practices are being adopted by the hospital under the agreement terms. The policies include ensuring that patients are provided with effective communication and a qualified interpreter should they need one. Staff must also be trained on these policies, report future complaints, and cooperate with the U.S. attorney's office to ensure agreement compliance.

During the investigation, Kent Hospital cooperated fully, according to the release. The agreement also requires that Kent Hospital pay a $5,000 penalty and $30,000 to the patient.

Becker's has reached out to Kent Hospital for comment on the agreement.