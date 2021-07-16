10 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a U.S. district judge ruling in favor of Cigna in a case involving claims made by former NFL players, to a Missouri woman suing CoxHealth and its president and CEO over tweets, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. CoxHealth, CEO sued over tweets related to 'COVID' promo code

A Missouri woman is suing CoxHealth and its president and CEO, Steven Edwards, over his tweets and its "COVID" promo code, which gave uninsured patients complimentary telehealth visits.

2. Judge OKs UCLA's $73M settlement in sex abuse suit involving longtime physician

A federal judge gave final approval of a $73 million settlement resolving a class-action lawsuit brought by more than 5,500 women who allege they were sexually abused when treated by a former longtime University of California Los Angeles gynecologist and oncologist.

3. Investor sues UHS execs, alleging 'unfair' stock gains amid pandemic

A Universal Health Services investor is suing several executives of the King of Prussia, Pa.-based system, alleging they unjustly enriched themselves through stock options amid the pandemic.

4. Former Oregon medical resident sues hospital, alleging it breached sexual harassment settlement

A former medical resident at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland is suing the school a second time, alleging the academic health system breached a settlement in a previous sexual harassment case.

5. California homeopathic doctor accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccines, immunization cards

A California-licensed homeopathic doctor is facing wire fraud and false statement charges after allegedly selling homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets and falsifying COVID-19 vaccination cards to make it appear that patients received the Moderna vaccine.

6. Illinois watchdog sues state healthcare agency over withheld Medicaid provider data

An Illinois watchdog organization is scrapping with the state's healthcare agency as it allegedly withholds data on Meridian Health Plan of Illinois' performance.

7. CVS Aetna voluntarily dismisses litigation with Mednax

CVS Aetna has voluntarily dismissed its 2018 litigation with Mednax.

8. California Medical Association petitions court to review case against Aetna

The California Medical Association is calling for a review of an appellate court decision that sided with Aetna over accusations that the insurer violated the Unfair Competition Law.

9. Cigna gets win in NFL insurance claim suit

A U.S. district judge ruled in favor of Cigna following an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit that accused the insurer of unjustly denying claims made by former NFL players.

10. Kaleida, other systems sue maker of da Vinci surgical robots over alleged monopoly

At least three health systems have filed class-action lawsuits against Intuitive Surgical, alleging the medical device company imposes a monopoly that forces healthcare providers to purchase its replacement parts and maintenance services at high prices.