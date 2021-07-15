CVS Aetna voluntarily dismisses litigation with Mednax

CVS Aetna has voluntarily dismissed its 2018 litigation with Mednax, according to a July 14 news release.

The payer filed a lawsuit against Mednax in April of that year, accusing the multispecialty medical group of exaggerating the severity of newborns' clinical conditions, resulting in unnecessary tests and overbilling the insurer by $50 million. Mednax had filed a motion to dismiss the case, which was denied.

"We are pleased that CVS Aetna has voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit that it filed against us in 2018, putting this matter fully in the past," Mednax CEO Mark Ordan said in the statement. "Our core mission is to do what's absolutely best for our patients: mothers and children at their most vulnerable times. CVS Aetna's website speaks the same language about care, so we hope this can be a start of building a positive relationship for the sake of our patients."