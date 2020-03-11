Kaiser Permanente, Providence among 2019's most active digital health investors

Corporate venture capital funding for digital health startups grew more than 20 percent between 2018 and 2019, led by a steady stream of investments from the venture arms of Kaiser Permanente, Optum, Alphabet and more.

Digital health companies' total corporate venture-backed funding increased 21 percent year over year, according to a new report from CB Insights. Funding in 2019 reached a record high of $4.7 billion, compared to $3.9 billion the year prior, even as the number of investment deals stayed largely stagnant.

While Alphabet's GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, led corporate venture investments in digital health, healthcare organizations' venture arms rounded out the rest of the top five, according to the CB Insights analysis.

Here are the five most active corporate venture capital groups in digital health in 2019:

1. GV: 10 deals

2. Optum Ventures: 7 deals

2. BlueCross BlueShield Venture Partners: 7 deals

4. Kaiser Permanente Ventures: 6 deals

5. Providence Ventures: 5 deals

