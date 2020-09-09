Pandemic is fueling shift to automated disinfection

Demand for disinfecting robots has soared not just at hospitals, but also at airports, stadiums, hotels and in public transit settings during the pandemic, reports The Washington Post.

New technologies to automate cleaning offer these institutions a safer, more efficient way to kill SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — and other germs. These technologies include floor scrubbers, robots that emit ultraviolet light and drones that can fly over large stadiums to spray a disinfectant.

Some hospitals, hotels and airports have turned to Xenex's LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots to quickly disinfect rooms. The company said sales have jumped 600 percent this year amid increased demand during the pandemic.

Puro Lighting, a company that offers UV disinfecting lights, said sales were up 700 percent from last year, according to the Post.

