14 labor strikes in 2019

Here are 14 labor strikes reported by Becker's Hospital Review this year:

1. Nurses at San Jose, Calif.-based O'Connor Hospital and St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, Calif., went on strike March 12 over issues arising from the recent sale of the facilities to Santa Clara County.

2. University of California professional and technical employees walked off the job March 20 over alleged income inequality. Service and patient care technical workers at the school joined the strike in sympathy.

3. University of California service and patient care workers went on strike April 10 over alleged illegal conduct by the school.

4. Imaging technicians and engineers at Marin General Hospital in Greenbrae, Calif., went on strike over employee health plan coverage.

5. Unionized hospital workers at Toledo, Ohio-based Mercy Health–St. Vincent Medical Center walked off the job May 6.

6. University of California workers went on strike May 16 at the school's 10 campuses and five medical centers to protest job outsourcing.

7. Hospital workers from Pittsburgh-based UPMC went on strike May 28, the same day the board of UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside met for its annual public meeting at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.

8. About 2,200 nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center went on strike Sept. 20.

9. Nurses at Tenet hospitals in Florida, California and Arizona went on strike Sept. 20.

10. Nurses at Chino (Calif.) Valley Medical Center launched a three-day strike Oct. 29 amid contract negotiations with the hospital's owner, Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare.

11. University of California service and patient care technical workers began striking Nov. 13 over the alleged illegal outsourcing of jobs.

12. Healthcare workers went on strikeNov. 20 at four hospitals in Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health's Northern California region.

13. Registered nurses at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, N.J., went on strike Nov. 26 amid contract negotiations.

14. Psychologists, mental health therapists and other medical professionals at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente began a five-day strike Dec. 16 at facilities across California.

