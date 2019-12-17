Ascension Genesys Hospital, Teamsters sued over nurse's union dues deductions

A nurse is suing the Teamsters union at her workplace and her employer, Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Mich., alleging they illegally rejected her requests to end union dues deductions, the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation announced Dec. 17.

State attorneys at the foundation filed the lawsuit in state court for Flint, Mich.-area nurse Mardina Wells.

In the lawsuit, Ms. Wells claims Teamsters Local 332 illegally demanded she pay union fees to keep her job, the foundation said. The nurse also alleges the hospital seized union fees from her paycheck, per instruction from the union. She says both actions violate Michigan's right to work law.

Foundation spokesperson Jacob Comello told Becker's Hospital Review that Teamsters officials and Genesys ignored six requests from Ms. Wells to end union dues deductions after she quit the union in February 2018.

Ms. Wells wants the Genesee County Circuit Court to force union officials to stop dues demands and pay "damages and/or equitable restitution" to her for all the dues that they seized from her, plus interest.

In response to the lawsuit, the hospital told Becker's: "With respect to the privacy of our associates and proper legal procedures, we do not comment publicly on pending litigation matters."

John R. Canzano, an attorney for Teamsters Local 332, said the union has not yet seen the complaint and is unable to comment directly.

But he told Becker's that based on the description of the complaint in the foundation's news release, the allegations are "completely without merit as a matter law and appears to be nothing more than a publicity stunt."

"As Local 332 has repeatedly reminded Madrina Wells, Michigan's so-called right to work law does not apply here, as specifically stated in the law itself because Local 332 and Genesys are parties to a valid collective bargaining agreement entered into before the law went into effect," said Mr. Canzano. "Local 332's private contract with Genesys is protected by the contract clause of both the United States and Michigan constitutions, and Local 332 is acting lawfully under its contract and the constitutions and laws of the United States and the state of Michigan."

