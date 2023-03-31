Workers at 30 HCA hospitals hold day of action as contracts expire

Members of the Service Employees International Union at hospitals owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare will hold a nationwide day of action March 31 as union contracts expire, according to a union news release shared with Becker's.

The event will take place at dozens of HCA Healthcare hospitals in five states. It marks contract expiration for 3,000 workers in California, with contracts for 19,000 more workers set to expire by September, according to the union. Overall, SEIU is negotiating contracts on behalf of 22,000 union members at 30 HCA-owned hospitals in California, Nevada, Texas, Kansas and Florida.

Union members include nurses and other healthcare workers at HCA-owned hospitals in Florida and Nevada, ancillary staff at HCA hospitals in Texas and Kansas, and nurses in California. They said that during negotiations, they want to address their concerns regarding issues such as staffing, pay and patient care.

"It's time HCA fixed its priorities, put quality patient care first, and invested in the dedicated front-line HCA workers caring for patients every day," Xochitl Gonzalez, a patient care technician at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., said in the union release.

SEIU has criticized HCA in recent months, pointing to what they say are short staffing levels and large executive pay. They also pointed to recent questioning by lawmakers regarding care quality and working conditions at HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson.

HCA operates 182 hospitals and more than 2,300 care sites in 20 states and the United Kingdom, according to its website.

HCA emphasized its commitment to bargaining.

"As always, our hospitals will bargain in good faith to reach agreements that are in the best interest of our caregivers, our patients and the communities we serve," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's.

HCA also characterized the union's complaints as "misleading" and defended its practices.

"The reality is, against the backdrop of a national nursing shortage, exacerbated by a pandemic and continuing patient surges, HCA Healthcare's staff is well compensated and they provide safe, appropriate care," the statement said. "Our staffing is in line with that of other community hospitals and applicable regulations. In the most recent safety ratings by the independent Leapfrog Group, more than 80 percent of HCA Healthcare's hospitals earned an A or B; this is 24 percentage points better than the national average."

Additionally, HCA said its new graduate nurses make an annual average base salary of more than $90,000 including benefits, and the average for experienced nurses is more than $110,000 with benefits.

"This is our companywide average and clearly varies in higher cost of living states like California," the company added.