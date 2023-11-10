Unions take their demands to the top

Unions and hospitals across the U.S. are negotiating new labor contracts for employees. During negotiations, pay, staffing and workplace conditions are among the key sticking points that emerge, sometimes prompting unions and lawmakers to bring the issues to the hospital C-suite.

Take the Massachusetts Nurses Association, for example, which delivered a petition to Berkshire Health Systems CEO Darlene Rodowicz Oct. 23. The union represents more than 40 registered nurses and physical, occupational and speech therapists at the Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association, which is owned by Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health.

A group of Massachusetts lawmakers and Boston officials also recently signed a letter to Boston Medical Center Health System President and CEO Alastair Bell, MD, calling on BMC to offer and negotiate competitive wage increases for 1199SEIU-represented professional and technical workers, and all other members of the care team.

Additionally, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and representatives from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., recently traded critical words this week amid a strike at the hospital, which began Aug. 4. Mr. Sanders had invited Mark Manigan, the CEO of RWJBarnabas Health, and Alan Lee, the CEO of the nonprofit Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, to attend an Oct. 27 Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee field hearing in New Brunswick centered on the strike, staffing and the healthcare workforce. Mr. Lee and Mr. Manigan instead submitted written testimony, a decision Mr. Sanders expressed disappointment in and had asked them to reconsider. Union members attended the hearing.

Negotiations between hospitals and unions often last months. There are typically many bargaining sessions where both parties discuss provisions that should be in a new labor deal. Outside of those discussions, unions may hold informational pickets, conduct petition efforts, go on strike, or take other measures to highlight workers' concerns amid negotiations. They often point to what they say are inadequate offers or bargaining by hospitals to address the concerns. Lawmakers, at times, have also gotten involved in union actions.

Hospitals have rebuffed criticism and defended what they say are good-faith negotiations on their part to reach a mutually agreeable contract. They also emphasize their commitments to their valued workers and to negotiations, as well as indicate their preference to negotiate at the bargaining table without strikes and other labor actions.

It remains to be seen whether unions and lawmakers will continue to bring bargaining issues to the hospital C-suite outside of negotiations, via petition, letter or other means. However, the number of recent actions indicates labor disputes are sure to continue amid the challenges in today's healthcare environment.







