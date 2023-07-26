Trinity Health hospital workers plan strike

Members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Michigan plan to strike Aug. 4 at Trinity Health Grand Haven (Mich.) Hospital.

The union represents about 200 workers, according to an SEIU Facebook post. Trinity Health Grand Haven is part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

Union members and the hospital have been negotiating a new labor contract for seven months, according to Fox 17. The union contends that during negotiations, the hospital has negotiated in bad faith.

"We are letting the community know the changes we need to see at our hospital to improve the quality of care for our patients," SEIU wrote in the Facebook post. "Workers are protesting bad faith bargaining, low wages, Trinity's repeated and illegal attempt to undermine their union, and a lack of community investment."

Trinity Health Grand Haven disputed the union's assertions.

The hospital "is committed to negotiating in good faith with the collective bargaining union covering our colleagues who support the care of our patients," Trinity Health Grand Haven said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Completing these contracts and taking care of our colleagues and our community are top priorities and essential to our mission. We fully support their right to participate in — or refrain from participating in — union activities. We follow the rules."

A strike could be averted if a deal is reached.

Trinity Health Grand Haven said a strike "may require closing key hospital operations and redirecting patient care. However, Trinity Health Grand Haven is planning accordingly to support our community and provide the necessary services that they may need during this time."