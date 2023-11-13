Rallying healthcare workers pile pressure on Prospect Medical Connecticut hospitals

Healthcare workers at three Connecticut hospitals in the recent spotlight have rallied at the state capitol in Hartford to criticize working conditions.

Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings currently owns the three hospitals — Vernon-based Rockville General Hospital, Waterbury Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital — and is aiming to sell them to Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. The Rockville and Manchester facilities fall under the Eastern Connecticut Health Network umbrella.

The planned sale has been delayed over disputes about the asking price, originally $435 million, and amid investigations into the financial practices of Prospect Medical by the state's attorney general's office.

Workers from all three hospitals rallied at the capital to allege that vendors are not being paid and that supplies are short, according to a Nov. 13 WTNH report. They were also joined by lawmakers, according to a Connecticut Public Radio report.

"This rally is neither coordinated nor sanctioned by ECHN's or Waterbury Hospital's leadership or Prospect Medical," Prospect Medical said in a statement. "However, we understand that some members of our medical staff and other employees feel compelled to participate in this event due to its relevance to the hospitals' future. While we respect the rights of our employees to engage in civic activities, patient care remains our utmost priority. We are continuing to provide quality, compassionate care to our patients today, as we do every day."

State Rep. Jason Doucette, D-Manchester, said he wants to see the Yale deal close quickly, according to the Connecticut Public Radio report.

"The sooner we can get this transaction done, the sooner that we can get Prospect Medical out of the state of Connecticut," he said. "The alternative is frankly unthinkable; certainly in my community it could have a devastating impact."