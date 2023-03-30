Oregon hospital workers resolve nearly year-long labor dispute

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 have approved a three-year contract with Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore., after nearly a full year of negotiations, the hospital said March 29.

"This update is fantastic news for Hospital staff and patients alike, as it means we can deliver long-awaited wage increases and other enhanced benefits to our valued employees, and patient care can continue without disruption," a post on the hospital's Facebook Page states.

Bay Area Hospital spokesperson Kimberly Winker told Becker's the agreement includes increasing the wage rates for all union employees by 7.5 percent; a commitment by the hospital to increase wages for those positions that remain below market after this increase; and adjusting the minimum wage rate to $15 per hour, effective July 1, 2022, $15.50 effective July 1, 2023, and $16 per hour, effective July 1, 2024.

The contract also increases the hospital's contribution to union members' 401(k) plans as well as retroactive pay increases from July 1, 2022, forward in one lump sum, on April 28, Ms. Winker said.

"We are pleased that the Bay Area Hospital was willing to hear our members' concerns and put out an offer that encourages the staffing of quality professionals by addressing low-paying starting rates, increasing wages and expanding the pension," Dan Clay, president of UFCW Local 555, said, according to ABC affiliate KEZI. "This agreement provides the opportunity to keep our experienced, hard-working members at Bay Area Hospital and ensures the continuity of care for patients."

The union represents about half of Bay Area Hospital's more than 530 employees, the hospital said, according to the news station. Union members work across 115 different job categories at the hospital.