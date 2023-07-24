Nurses strike set at New Jersey hospital

Members of United Steelworkers Local 4-200 are set to strike Aug. 4 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

The union represents about 1,800 nurses at the hospital. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital is part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

Union members voted to authorize a strike earlier this month. Their last contract with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital expired June 30. During negotiations for a new labor deal, the hospital "was unwilling to offer any changes worthwhile to the membership," the union said on its website.

Key issues in negotiations have been staffing levels, pay, medical benefits and medical insurance costs, according to mycentraljersey.com.

"This is not a step we take lightly, but we have reached a breaking point. We have to stand up for ourselves and our patients," Judy Danella, president of United Steelworkers Local 4-200, said, according to the publication.

The hospital had not provided a comment as of 2:30 p.m. Central time July 24. Becker's will update the story if a comment is shared.

Previously, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital expressed disappointment about the strike authorization vote and said nurses rejected "what we believe is a fair and equitable proposal."

The hospital said this includes a "generous package that ensures our nurses remain at the top for years to come."

The hospital also said it has approved more than 100 full-time registered nurses to the budget, onboarded more than 600 RNs since 2022 and has proposed a collaborative council to continue to address staffing concerns.

