Nurses at Tenet hospital vote to unionize

Nurses at Framingham (Mass.) Union Hospital have voted to join the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

Approximately 280 Framingham Union nurses participated in an election Jan. 10, with 188 voting in favor of unionization and 37 voting against it, according to MNA.

Massachusetts Nurses Association describes itself as the largest union of registered nurses in the state, with 25,000 members. Framingham Union is a campus of MetroWest Medical Center and part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

"Caring for patients in a hospital has never been more challenging and complex," Paivi Ratu-Rodriguez, RN, said in a union news release. "Our election victory gives us the power to make positive changes that benefit our patients, the working environment of our colleagues, and our entire community."

A MetroWest spokesperson shared the following statement with Becker's: "We value our nurses and respect their decision to be represented by the MNA. We intend to bargain in good faith once the union is certified by the National Labor Relations Board."