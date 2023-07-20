Boston Medical Center resident physicians rally for higher pay

Boston Medical Center resident physicians held a demonstration July 20 to call for more competitive pay.

Officials at the 514-bed academic medical center and 750 resident physicians represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents have been in contract negotiations for three months.

The physicians are calling for living wages competitive to other institutions in the area, a living stipend to help cover the cost of living in Boston, a parking fund, fair compensation for extra shifts, improvements to the diversity, equity and inclusion fund and more.

"It really is becoming more and more difficult to prioritize our own well-being as we care for our patients–the majority of whom are working class people of color facing complex health issues," Denisse Rojas, MD, said in the CIR news release. "Particularly for physicians who are first generation college grads and who lack familial safety nets ourselves, BMC residents are really just scraping by. The hospital must ensure that this crucial patient population gets seen by rested doctors, and that we can continue to attract physicians who reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, which we know is essential for great care."

The 45-minute "unity break" was scheduled in the afternoon with speakers. The CIR expected at least 200 people to attend.

A spokesperson for BMC shared the following statement with Becker's:

"Boston Medical Center greatly values the contribution our residents and fellows make to our hospital. We are actively in conversation with the Committee of Interns and Residents and look forward to, once again, negotiating a mutually agreeable contract."

Approximately 55 percent of BMC's patients are covered by Medicaid or Massachusetts' Health Safety Net; 25 percent are covered by Medicare, according to the American Hospital Association. Almost 30 percent of BMC's patients speak a primary language other than English.