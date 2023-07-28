Wellstar, Augusta U deal moves forward

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System has received approval from the Georgia Office of the Attorney General to take over Augusta (Ga.) University Health, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported July 28.

The deal still requires approval from the federal government to go through. Wellstar first announced the merger in March, as well as an $800 million investment into Augusta University Health over the next 10 years.

Through the deal, Wellstar will install an Epic EHR at Augusta University Health.

The University System of Georgia and Augusta University are looking to get the deal done this summer.