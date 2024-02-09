UCSF Health, Adventist propose joint purchase of shuttered California hospital

San Francisco-based UCSF Health and Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health have shared a joint intent to reopen and operate Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital, which has been closed since the start of 2023.

In the partnership, UCSF Health would provide the hospital with clinical oversight, including safety and quality programs that align with the health system's care standards, while Adventist Health would oversee hospital operations, operational efficiency, and ensure reliable patient experience, according to a Feb. 8 joint UCSF Health and Adventist Health news release shared with Becker's.

Adventist Health had previously reached a sole initial agreement with the hospital last July but ended management pursuit last November.

The health systems also plan to work hand in hand with Madera County (Calif.) community members over which services the hospital will provide and how they will be structured.

"The opportunity to reopen Madera Community Hospital will expand access to health care, build a strong workforce and position Madera County to become a model for healthcare standards in California and the nation," Anna Caballero, senator for California Senate District 14, said in the release.

News of the joint proposal comes with competition, as Modesto, Calif.-based American Advanced Management, a hospital management company, shared that they also have an ongoing intent to purchase and reopen the hospital.

"When our transaction is approved by the bankruptcy court on February 13 and our management agreement becomes effective, we will immediately begin the process of reopening the hospital, a process that will take four to six months," a Feb. 8 AAM news release shared with Becker's said. "Leveraging our experience opening multiple closed acute care hospitals in California over the past decade will ensure this hospital is opened as quickly and efficiently as possible."

A UCSF Health-Adventist Health joint proposal is also being submitted to the bankruptcy court that is considering the hospital's disposition. If approved, the health systems plan to kickstart work to create a reopening path for the hospital, the joint release said.

UCSF also recently signed a $100 million definitive agreement with San Francisco-based Dignity Health to take on two of its hospitals: Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center, both of which are in the city.

Part of University of California San Francisco, UCSF Health comprises San Francisco-based UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights, San Francisco-based UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion, UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay (Calif.), UCSF Benioff (Calif.) Children's hospitals and clinics, Emeryville, Calif.-based UCSF Benioff Children's Physicians, San Francisco-based UCSF Faculty Practice and San Francisco-based Langley Porter Psychiatric hospitals and clinics.

A faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system, Adventist Health features 37,000 employees with more than 400 care sites and 26 acute care facilities across California, Hawaii and Oregon.