Sutter Health acquires 5 radiation oncology centers

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has acquired five radiation oncology centers from GenesisCare, a cancer care services provider.

The centers are in Modesto, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Stockton and Templeton, all in California, and will benefit from the nonprofit, integrated health system's practices, additional cancer resources and technologies, according to a March 1 Sutter Health news release shared with Becker's.

"Keeping continued cancer care accessible in these communities was a driving force for Sutter to acquire these care centers," Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health, said in the release. "We are excited for the promise these centers hold for existing patients and for those who may need this type of care in the future."

Many GenesisCare team members at the centers will be joining Sutter Health. Sutter has also identified future capital investments for the centers, which include new technologies and radiation oncology equipment, along with additional patient care support services.

Sutter Health comprises hospitals, medical groups, urgent care clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, home health and hospice services. It has more than 57,000 employees and clinicians, including more than 12,000 affiliated physicians.