Pure Health completes $500M stake purchase in Ardent Health

Nick Thomas -

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health has swapped one private investor for another.

The private group with interest in 30 hospitals across the nation has had an approximately $500 million minority stake in it purchased by Abu Dhabi-based Pure Health, which has interest in 25 hospitals, according to a May 2 news release. 

The previous stake owner was Chicago-based private investment firm Equity Group Investments. Equity Group Investments had a majority stake in Ardent Health before the completed stake purchase.

