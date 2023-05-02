Pure Health completes $500M stake purchase in Ardent Health

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health has swapped one private investor for another.

The private group with interest in 30 hospitals across the nation has had an approximately $500 million minority stake in it purchased by Abu Dhabi-based Pure Health, which has interest in 25 hospitals, according to a May 2 news release.

The previous stake owner was Chicago-based private investment firm Equity Group Investments. Equity Group Investments had a majority stake in Ardent Health before the completed stake purchase.