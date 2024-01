CareView Communications, a health IT company, is partnering with an unnamed Montana-based health system to expand its Pacific Northwest presence.

CareView will install and provide 12 mobile cameras to the health system to improve patient safety, enhance care quality and provide real-time monitoring, according to a Jan. 18 CareView press release.

Partnering with over 200 hospitals nationwide, CareView's platform works to address virtual nursing and virtual sitting use case requirements.