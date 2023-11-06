Michigan rural emergency hospital sold

A Michigan hospital that became the first in the state to transition to rural emergency hospital status in August has now been sold to a for-profit entity, according to a Nov. 3 Watershed Voice report.

Sturgis (Mich.) Hospital, which had been on the verge of closure before receiving the REH designation, is to be sold to Asker Corp. The transaction calls for a $3 million payment to the city of Sturgis in exchange for the release of all obligations on the part of the hospital for facility improvements, according to the report.

Bond repayments totaling $8.5 million were also released as a part of the transaction, the report said.

The sale of the hospital, still the only one in the state to convert to an REH, still needs to be approved by the Michigan attorney general.