Maryland medical group adds over 400 primary care practices in 2024

Bethesda, Md.-based Aledade, a primary care group, has added over 400 primary care practices, community health centers and clinics to its network in 2024.

The group also added more than 60 health plan contracts this year as it plans to continue expanding its reach as the largest independent primary care network in the U.S., according to a March 14 news release shared with Becker's.

"For ten years we've been partnering with primary care providers across the country in their transition to value-based care, so they can do more not only to help their patients but also to make sure their practices thrive," Farzad Mostashari, MD, co-founder and CEO of Aledade, said in the release.

Aledade serves almost 1,900 practices and partners with more than 20,000 primary care providers in 45 states and the District of Columbia.





