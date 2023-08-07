Lifespan Health-leased outpatient facility changes ownership

A joint venture between two real estate investment groups has resulted in the purchase of an outpatient facility in Rhode Island largely operated by Providence-based Lifespan Health, according to an Aug. 3 Boston Real Estate Times report.

The transaction is part of a $300 million investment between New York City-based Angelo Gordon and Boston-based Sendero Capital in healthcare outpatient facilities in the northeastern states, the report said.

Lifespan currently leases 96 percent of the 30,000-square-foot facility, according to the report.

Healthcare systems are generally investing more in outpatient facilities because they are seen as a more efficient and less costly alternative to inpatient locations.