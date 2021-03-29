Hospital M&A update: 5 recent deals

Five transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced in the last week:

1. Temple Health to buy cancer hospital

Temple University Hospital, part of Philadelphia-based Temple Health, has signed an agreement to acquire a cancer hospital in Philadelphia from Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

2. Adventist to sell behavioral health hospital

Behavioral healthcare provider Acadia Healthcare signed a definitive agreement to buy Adventist Health's behavioral health hospital in Vallejo, Calif.

3. Sale of bankrupt Maine hospital cleared

A bankruptcy judge approved the sale of Calais (Maine) Regional Hospital to Down East Community Hospital in Machias, Maine, March 24.

4. Illinois approves sale that could save Chicago's Mercy Hospital

An Illinois review board approved March 22 the sale of Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago to nonprofit Insight Chicago.

5. Noble Health acquires SSM hospital in Missouri

Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health has acquired a 100-year-old Missouri hospital from St. Louis-based SSM Health.

