HCA subsidiary looks to complete Q4 buy of Texas system

Nick Thomas

Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare is edging closer to taking over Decatur, Texas-based Wise Health system, with the transaction due to close in the fourth quarter.

Sixteen-hospital Medical City Healthcare, a subsidiary of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, said through a spokesperson that, while the terms of the deal will not be released, it will finalize in the last three months of the year.

Wise Health, a three-hospital system, was downgraded five notches Sept. 15 by S&P Global amid escalating losses.

"Wise Health System and Medical City Healthcare have rich legacies of delivering high-quality healthcare," the Medical City Healthcare spokesperson said in an email to Becker's. "We look forward to the potential of working together to continue caring for the Wise Health community."

