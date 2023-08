Cincinnati Children's has acquired primary care practice Pediatric Associates of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Business Courier reported Aug. 7.

The 77-year-old practice will retire its name and relocate closer to Cincinnati Children's Kenwood Crossing Primary Care. Pediatric Associates is the sixth pediatric practice acquired by Cincinnati Children's since 2021.

The practice sees 2,000 patients per year. The deal will go into effect Sept. 11.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.