CHS extends mental health treatment through partnership with population health expert

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, one of the largest for-profit health systems in the country, is expanding its treatment options for behavioral health patients by integrating services into a primary care setting.

CHS is partnering with population health management company Mindoula Health to deploy its Collaborative Care program to approximately 700 primary care providers, using initial assessments, care planning and follow-up through a combination of digital and human interactions.

"A sustainable future for our healthcare systems relies on our ability to deploy innovative solutions that leverage both technology and human interactions to help patients access the clinical resources they need and that also support our clinicians in their practice of medicine," Tim Hingtgen, CHS CEO, said in a statement.

Up to $68 billion annually could be saved nationally through more effective integration of mental healthcare with other types of care, said Glenda Wrenn, MD, chief clinical strategy officer at Mindoula Health.

Mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression affect about 1 in 5 people in the U.S., with a majority never seeking help for their conditions, CHS said.

