Baptist Health to acquire Arkansas system

Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health has reached a definitive agreement to add Monticello, Ark.-based Drew Memorial Health System to its enterprise.

Baptist Health will immediately begin managing Drew Memorial's general options as the acquisition awaits regulatory approval, according to an Oct. 6 news release. The larger system plans to officially incorporate the smaller one in December, and will rename its 60-bed hospital "Baptist Health Medical Center-Drew County."

In addition to the hospital, Drew Memorial Health System has two clinics and a home health program. The system approached Baptist Health about a merger agreement months ago, according to Troy Wells, president and CEO of Baptist Health.

"In today's challenging health care environment, it is not uncommon for independent community hospitals to look for a system partner," Mr. Wells said. "Baptist Health has a proven track record for operating our rural hospitals efficiently, allowing them to remain viable while providing quality health care in much needed areas of our state."



