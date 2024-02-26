Atlantic Health System, New Jersey university sign collaboration agreement

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System and Wayne, N.J.-based William Paterson University have signed an agreement for a collaboration to help improve health profession education and health services in New Jersey.

Under the agreement, Atlantic Health and William Paterson will identify and implement collaborative projects and initiatives focused on improving the nursing and healthcare workforce, according to a Feb. 22 William Paterson news release.

The potential collaborations would also include pathways for nursing and healthcare students to gain Atlantic Health-related opportunities; creating programs enabling students to secure nursing and healthcare careers needed in the Northern New Jersey area; give academically prepared Atlantic Health nurses opportunities to act as adjunct faculty members at the university; amplify a joint research center that focuses on science and grant opportunity advancements; and continue to build on community- and campus-facing health and wellness service opportunities.

"Development and execution of this collaboration will provide a strong academic clinical partnership between the two organizations, resulting in additional opportunities for academic matriculation while providing strong clinical affiliations and nursing employment opportunities," Trish O'Keefe, PhD, RN, president of Morristown Medical Center and chief nurse executive for Atlantic Health, said in the release.

A nonprofit health system, Atlantic Health System comprises more than 550 care sites, including seven hospitals, and its Atlantic Medical Group, which has over 1,600 physicians and advanced practice providers. It features over 20,000 employees, including 5,440 affiliated physicians.





