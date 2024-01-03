3 Missouri health system mergers in 2 days

The year is off to a busy start in Missouri healthcare, with three health system partnerships closing in two days.

These deals reached completion between Jan. 2 and Jan. 3:

1. Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care and Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center completed their integration, with both health systems unified under the brand MU Health Care. The two systems had been partners for the last 25 years, and MU Health Care has already begun adding specialty services at Capital Region, including a spine clinic, a bariatric surgery and weight management program, and an emergency medicine observation unit.

2. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth is now part of St. Louis-based Mercy, and has been rebranded as Mercy Southeast. The deal has been in the works since August, and includes a new EHR for Southeast.



3. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare and Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System completed their merger to create a $10 billion, 28-hospital system. The letter of intent to merge was first signed in May.