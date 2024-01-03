MU Health Care acquires longtime hospital partner

Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care and Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center have completed their integration, with both health systems unified under the one brand: MU Health Care.

The two systems had been partners for the last 25 years, sharing EHRs, coordinating care and rolling out new specialty services.

"The healthcare industry is evolving and as one unified health system we’re evolving the landscape of care in Missouri," Nim Chinniah, University of Missouri's vice chancellor for health affairs, said in a Jan. 2 news release. "Full integration offers a path to sustainability and growth, providing access to expanded services, technology, improved care coordination and economies of scale for years to come."

MU Health Care has already begun adding specialty services at Capital Regional Medical Center, including a spine clinic, a bariatric surgery and weight management program and an emergency medicine observation unit.

"With the combined strengths of community and academic medicine, we are proud to be a part of a healthier future for the Jefferson City community," MU Health Care CEO Ric Ransom said. "Our mission is to save and improve lives and that is what we will do through expanded access to quality healthcare close to home."