Top-paying settings for 17 physician specialties

Offices of physicians and outpatient care centers are the top-paying settings for 10 of 17 physician specialties, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
The data was released April 3 and uses information from May 2023.
Here are the top-paying settings for 17 physician and surgeon specialties, along with the corresponding annual salaries:
Anesthesiologists
Office of physicians — $358,560
Cardiologists
Offices of physicians — $458,050
Dermatologists
Outpatient care centers — $460,470
Emergency medicine physicians
Employment services — $316,570
Family medicine physicians
Community food and housing, and emergency and other relief services — $288,160
General internal medicine physicians
Medical and diagnostic laboratories — $397,710
General pediatricians
Medical and diagnostic laboratories — $251,520
Neurologists
Outpatient care centers — $392,800
Obstetricians and gynecologists
Offices of physicians — $288,180
Ophthalmologists, except pediatric
Outpatient care centers — $394,450
Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric
Outpatient care centers — $429,450
Pediatric surgeons
Offices of physicians — $465,770
Physicians (all other)
Computer systems design and related services — $375,620
Pathologists
Medical and diagnostic laboratories — $297,330
Psychiatrists
Other ambulatory healthcare services — $350,770
Radiologists
Outpatient care centers — $434,770
Surgeons (all other)
Outpatient care centers — $406,420