Top-paying settings for 17 physician specialties

Offices of physicians and outpatient care centers are the top-paying settings for 10 of 17 physician specialties, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The data was released April 3 and uses information from May 2023.

Here are the top-paying settings for 17 physician and surgeon specialties, along with the corresponding annual salaries:

Anesthesiologists

Office of physicians — $358,560

Cardiologists

Offices of physicians — $458,050

Dermatologists

Outpatient care centers — $460,470

Emergency medicine physicians

Employment services — $316,570

Family medicine physicians

Community food and housing, and emergency and other relief services — $288,160

General internal medicine physicians

Medical and diagnostic laboratories — $397,710

General pediatricians

Medical and diagnostic laboratories — $251,520

Neurologists

Outpatient care centers — $392,800

Obstetricians and gynecologists

Offices of physicians — $288,180

Ophthalmologists, except pediatric

Outpatient care centers — $394,450

Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric

Outpatient care centers — $429,450

Pediatric surgeons

Offices of physicians — $465,770

Physicians (all other)

Computer systems design and related services — $375,620

Pathologists

Medical and diagnostic laboratories — $297,330

Psychiatrists

Other ambulatory healthcare services — $350,770

Radiologists

Outpatient care centers — $434,770

Surgeons (all other)

Outpatient care centers — $406,420