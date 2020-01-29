Physician to play in Super Bowl LIV

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, MD, will make Super Bowl history on Feb. 2, becoming the first physician to play in the game, CNN reports.

Dr. Duvernay-Tardif, who is the right guard for the Kansas City Chiefs, is also the first physician to play in the National Football League. This is Dr. Duvernay-Tardif's sixth season in the NFL. He was drafted during his third year of medical school and completed rotations during the offseason. He graduated with his medical degree from McGill University in Montreal in 2018, according to CNN.

He is waiting to complete his residency. "Because I want to do emergency medicine, and they only take anywhere between five and six students at McGill per year, it would put too much stress on the rest of the cohort," Dr. Duvernay-Tardif told CNN. "I think this year I wanted to focus more on football."

